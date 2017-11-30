arbatlaikis [13]

„Would you like to come over for tea
With the missus and me?“
It’s a real nice way
To spend the day
iš Randy Newman „Dayton, Ohio – 1903“.
Alexis Taylor – I Never Lock That Door
PJ Harvey – We Float
gary B – Bitter Sweet
Digits – Sarah
Ben Watt (feat. Marissa Nadler) – New Year of Grace
White Jackets – Circle
Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fog horn blues
Jay-Jay Johanson – You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone
The Rigs – A Broken Heart Still Beats
Simen Mitlid – Everything is the Same
Alexi Murdoch – Song for you
Visas “arbatlaikis” viename grojaraštyje.
1 komentaras
hmmm…
užklausysim, kas per čiūčia liūlia muzikytė:)