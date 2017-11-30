arbatlaikis [13]

Muzika

„Would you like to come over for tea
With the missus and me?“
It’s a real nice way
To spend the day

iš Randy Newman „Dayton, Ohio – 1903“.


Alexis Taylor – I Never Lock That Door


PJ Harvey – We Float


gary B – Bitter Sweet


Digits – Sarah


Ben Watt (feat. Marissa Nadler) – New Year of Grace


White Jackets – Circle


Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fog horn blues


Jay-Jay Johanson – You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone


The Rigs – A Broken Heart Still Beats


Simen Mitlid – Everything is the Same


Alexi Murdoch – Song for you

